Man kills self after killing man, dumping body in well (4)

Bari, February 16 - A 27-year-old property broker killed himself Friday after murdering a 47-year-old shopkeeper and dumping his body in a well in the countryside at Noci near Bari on Thursday, local sources said. The 27-year-old's body was found in his estate agent's office in the centre of Noci. The shopkeeper's body was found in the well with injuries to the face and shotgun wounds to the back. The broker was named as Michele Amatulli and the shopkeeper as Simone Martucci. Police said Amatulli's motive was a disagreement over business, according to judicial sources. Amatulli killed himself and Martucci with a rifle, the sources said. Police and prosecutors are at the scenes in and near the Puglia town. The broker managed the estate agent's office, local sources said. The two men were reported to have quarreled and disappeared on Thursday, after which their families reported them missing.