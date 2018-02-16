Man detained over attack on deputy head teacher (3)

Foggia

Assault at middle school, reportedly after child was reprimanded

Foggia, February 16 - Police have arrested a man suspected of assaulting the deputy head of the Murialdo middle school in the southern city of Foggia, sources said on Friday. The deputy head suffered injuries that would heal within a month after reportedly being attacked by the parent of a child who had been reprimanded. The suspect, a 38-year-old with a criminal record, faces charges of violence and threats on a public official and grievous bodily harm. He was placed under house arrest. The attack came on February 10, a day after the teacher told the student off. The man struck the deputy head with kicks and punches while his son tearfully tried to stop him.

