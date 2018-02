2 victims recovered from avalanche

Rome, February 16 - The bodies of two victims - mountain rescue technicians - were recovered Friday from an avalanche at Mt Grignetta north of Lecco. The victims were named as Lecco man Giovanni Giarletta, 37, and Ezio Artusi, a 46-year-old surveyor from Introbio near Lecco. There weer unconfirmed reports a third man may have been hit by the avalanche. A heli-ambulance and a fire-brigade helicopter are at the scene. Fire teams, mountain-rescue teams, police and health workers are also there. There has been a string of deadly avalanches in Italy this year.