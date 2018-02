Threatening phone calls to Macerata migrant facilities (3)

Macerata, February 16 - Racist and threatening phone calls have been made over the past few days to migrant reception facilities in the Marche city of Macerata, local sources said Friday. The callers have been traced by DIGOS security police and have been cited for threats. They live outside the Marche region. Their homes have been searched, police said. On Saturday February 3 in Macerata neo-Nazi Luca Traini shot and wounded six African migrants in response to the murder and dismemberment allegedly by Nigerian drug pushers of 18-year-old Roman drug addict Pamela Mastropietro, whose body was found in two suitcases near the Marche city on January 31.