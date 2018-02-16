No risk of populism after Italian election - Gentiloni

Rome, February 16 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that there is no risk of Italy having a populist government after the March 4 general election. "After the vote the president will direct the country... but Italy will have a government and I think it will have a stable government," Gentiloni said after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. "I don't see any risk of Italy having a government with populist, anti-European positions". He added, however, that he sees the centre-left coalition led by his Democratic Party (PD) as the only truly pro-European contender. "I think that the only possible pillar for a stable, pro-Europe government can be the centre-left coalition led by the PD," Gentiloni told a news conference. Gentiloni refused to be drawn into speculation about who will form the Italian government after the election, amid speculation the outcome could be inconclusive. "I think that the government solutions for our country are not stated by the polls, but by the voters on March 4 and we must all respect the voters' decision," Gentiloni said. Gentiloni's Democratic Party (PD) has lost support in recent months, according to opinion polls. Gentiloni also said the possibility of a grand-coalition government was a topic that should be left until after the March 4 general election. "A grand coalition is a discussion to be had after the elections. "Before the elections, like in Germany and all democratic countries, the Democratic Party (PD) and its allies make their proposals to voters. "That's what they must do," Gentiloni said on La7 TV show Otto e Mezzo. "I want to wage an electoral campaign with the PD which is the most credible and trustworthy party, I don't do a campaign on post-vote deals. "Let's not give the impression that it (a grand coalition) is inevitable, because there may be surprises in the election result". Meanwhile 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader and premier candidate Luigi Di Maio said Friday that the anti-establishment group will take legal action against three parliament candidates it has withdrawn its backing for because they failed to reveal links to the Freemasons. He said the three "liars" would not get off "scot-free." "There are three candidates who lied to us," Di Maio said in a video released on Facebook. "They did not tell us they belonged to the Masons. But we have not just expelled them from the M5S, we will report them for damage to the image of the M5S too". He added that the candidates will be asked to give up their seats if they are elected. The M5S's campaign for the March 4 general election has been hit by the Freemasons case and a furore about a number of M5S lawmakers who cheated on an internal movement pledge to pay part of their salaries into a fund to finance small businesses. Di Maio has stressed that the pledge cheats are only a handful of "bad apples" who will be rooted out and has said that the M5S elected officials had paid back over 23 million euros of their salaries. "Those who lied to me and to the voters will not get away it," he said. "As you can see in the polls, not only are they not hurting us, but we are on the up. "(PD leader Matteo) Renzi is losing (ground) and we are gaining". Also Friday, League leader Matteo Salvini snubbed PD leader Renzi saying he would not have a TV debate with him ahead of the March 4 general election, prompting Renzi to say campaigns without televised debates were absurd. Anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League leader Salvini on Friday said he would not engage in a TV debate with Renzi ahead of the election. Salvini said he had been "asking for face-to-face talks with Renzi for years and he always indignantly refused, and now I'm supposed to suddenly interrupt my electoral tour to make him happy - it's too late". "I'm not going to betray the thousands of voters who flock to my rallies, who are awaiting me next week in Emilia and Tuscany, which have been betrayed by the PD. "I'm looking to the future and I'm not going to waste my time with someone who's had too much time. "If Renzi wants a debate I'll see him in a piazza, perhaps in Bologna where many voters are shifting from the PD to the League." Renzi responded to Salvini's snub by saying general-election debate without TV debates is "absurd". Summing up "the situation" on Facebook, Renzi said Salvini did not want to debate him on TV because "he doesn't have time for TV, he must do rallies in piazzas" while Di Maio doesn't want a debate "because I haven't got the same status as him, I'm not up to his level." Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi, meanwhile, "only has debates with (RAI talk show host Bruno) Vespa and his memories". Renzi said: "It doesn't change much for us: we will be the top parliamentary group (after the March 4 elections), the top party. "I'm struck by the absurdity of a political debate without TV debates. "Welcome to the 2018 Italian electoral campaign". Di Maio reiterated Friday he would not debate Renzi on Italian television. "Not even Salvini finds a debate with the PD leader interesting. "Renzi, a man alone with the remote control," Di Maio said on Twitter, posting a link to Laura Pausini's song La Solitudine (Loneliness).