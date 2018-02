Modena tattoo artist sets world record

Modena, February 16 - A Modena tattoo artist has added to his string of world records by inking the longest tattoo session ever on a single person, lasting over 60 hours. It is Alessandro Bonacorsi aka Alle Tattoo's 14th record in 10 years. Bonacorsi started on February 14 at 8:14 in the morning and has just passed the 60-hour mark, breaking the previous record of 52 hours and 56 minutes. He is still going. Bonacorsi is inking 32-year-old businesswoman Serena Cavani.