Rome

Antitrust in fresh telecoms step (3)

'New sanctions' possible for non-compliance with monthly bills

Antitrust in fresh telecoms step (3)

Rome, February 16 - After a return to monthly billing, Italy's antitrust authority (AGCM) on Friday cited Tim, Wind Tre, Vodafone, Fastweb and Sky for "not respecting norms on clarity, transparency and completeness of information". It said the firms must clear up with users that "eventual" cost increases "are exclusively the consequence of choices by operators" and not of the return to monthly bills. AGCM also started "new sanctions proceedings" for those who did not comply with the ruling to make monthly billings.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

È morto il giovane attore Domenico Bisazza

È morto il giovane attore messinese Domenico Bisazza

di Marco Bonardelli

Reggio Calabria, ucciso in strada a colpi di pistola

Reggio Calabria, ucciso in strada a colpi di pistola

Reggio, ucciso come un boss davanti casa

Reggio, ucciso come un boss davanti casa

di Francesco Tiziano

Una famiglia distrutta dalla crisi

Una famiglia distrutta dalla crisi

di Giovanni Pastore

Nasce il grande Polo editoriale del Sud

Nasce il grande Polo
editoriale del Sud

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33