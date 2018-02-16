Antitrust in fresh telecoms step (3)

Rome
16/02/2018
Rome, February 16 - After a return to monthly billing, Italy's antitrust authority (AGCM) on Friday cited Tim, Wind Tre, Vodafone, Fastweb and Sky for "not respecting norms on clarity, transparency and completeness of information". It said the firms must clear up with users that "eventual" cost increases "are exclusively the consequence of choices by operators" and not of the return to monthly bills. AGCM also started "new sanctions proceedings" for those who did not comply with the ruling to make monthly billings.
