Debate 'absurd' without TV debate - Renzi (2)

Rome, February 16 - Political debate without TV debates is absurd, Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said after League leader Matteo Salvini nixed a possible debate with him Friday. Summing up the situation, Renzi said Salvini did not want to debate him on TV because "he doesn't have time for TV, he must do rallies in piazzas" while anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio doesn't want a debate "because I haven't got the same status as him, I'm not up to his level." Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi, meanwhile, "only has debates with (RAI talk show host Bruno) Vespa and his memories". Renzi said: "It doesn't change much for us: we will be the top parliamentary group (after the March 4 elections), the top party. "I'm struck by the absurdity of a political debate without TV debates. "Welcome to the 2018 Italian electoral campaign".