Gentiloni says grand coalition 'topic for after' (3)

Rome, February 16 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday the possibility of a grand-coalition government was a topic that should be left until after the March 4 general election. "A grand coalition is a discussion to be had after the elections. "Before the elections, like in Germany and all democratic countries, the Democratic Party (PD) and its allies make their proposals to voters. "That's what they must do," Gentiloni said on La7 TV show Otto e Mezzo. "I want to wage an electoral campaign with the PD which is the most credible and trustworthy party, I don't do a campaign on post-vote deals. "let's not give the impression that it is (a grand coalition) is inevitable, because there may be surprises in the election result".