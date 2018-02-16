Salvini says no TV debate with Renzi (3)

Rome, February 16 - Anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini on Friday said he would not engage in a TV debate with centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi ahead of the March 4 general election. Salvini said he had been "asking for face-to-face talks with Renzi for years and he always indignantly refused, and now I'm supposed to suddenly interrupt my electoral tour to make him happy - it's too late". "I'm not going to betray the thousands of voters who flock to my rallies, who are awaiting me next week in Emilia and Tuscany, which have been betrayed by the PD. "I'm looking to the future and I'm not going to waste my time with someone who's had too much time. "If Renzi wants a debate I'll see him in a piazza, perhaps in Bologna where many voters are shifting from the PD to the League."