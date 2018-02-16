Rome

Salvini says no TV debate with Renzi (3)

I'll await him in piazza in Bologna where League gaining on PD

Salvini says no TV debate with Renzi (3)

Rome, February 16 - Anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini on Friday said he would not engage in a TV debate with centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi ahead of the March 4 general election. Salvini said he had been "asking for face-to-face talks with Renzi for years and he always indignantly refused, and now I'm supposed to suddenly interrupt my electoral tour to make him happy - it's too late". "I'm not going to betray the thousands of voters who flock to my rallies, who are awaiting me next week in Emilia and Tuscany, which have been betrayed by the PD. "I'm looking to the future and I'm not going to waste my time with someone who's had too much time. "If Renzi wants a debate I'll see him in a piazza, perhaps in Bologna where many voters are shifting from the PD to the League."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

È morto il giovane attore Domenico Bisazza

È morto il giovane attore messinese Domenico Bisazza

di Marco Bonardelli

Reggio Calabria, ucciso in strada a colpi di pistola

Reggio Calabria, ucciso in strada a colpi di pistola

Reggio, ucciso come un boss davanti casa

Reggio, ucciso come un boss davanti casa

di Francesco Tiziano

Una famiglia distrutta dalla crisi

Una famiglia distrutta dalla crisi

di Giovanni Pastore

Nasce il grande Polo editoriale del Sud

Nasce il grande Polo
editoriale del Sud

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33