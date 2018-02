Bonino slams Berlusconi's migrant deportation vow

Rome, February 16 - +Europa leader Emma Bonino on Friday slammed ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's campaign pledge to deport 600,000 irregular migrants. "It's the most fanciful promise I've heard on the trail for the March 4 general election," said the former foreign minister and ex-European commissioner. She said she had "never heard as many electoral promises as in this election campaign, form all parties". +Europa is allied with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) of ex-premier Matteo Renzi.