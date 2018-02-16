Verona

Let's talk abt concrete things, Confindustria tells parties

250 bn plan to create 1.8 mn jobs

Verona, February 16 - Italian employers' group Confindustria on Friday urged political parties to talk with it about "concrete things" ahead of the March 4 general election. "We ask the political world to discuss concrete proposals, which responsibly internalise the public debt condition, that say not only what needs to be done but also how, with what resources and with what effects" they are to be implemented, the industrialists' federation said after a meeting of its General Assizes. President Vincenzo Boccia said Confindustria was "equidistant from political parties but not from politics, with autonomy and independence". He said "we want good sense and pragmatism to be restored to this country". Confindustria proposed a 250-billion-euro plan to create 1.8 million jobs. The five-year plan proposed to Italy's political parties would also cut the debt/GDP ratio by over 20 points and produce GDP growth of "close to 12 percentage points", as well as "export growth considerably higher than global demand". The premise, Confindustria said, is that "the plan says what must be done, but also with what resources and what effects".

