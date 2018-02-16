Campania governor De Luca's son probed for corruption (4)

Naples, February 16 - Roberto De Luca, a Salerno city councillor and the son of Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca, is under investigation in a corruption probe that spurred searches of several regional offices on Thursday, sources said Friday. De Luca Jr's involvement in the case is linked to a video published by the Fanpage news site in which a bogus businessman allegedly proposes illegal deals for contracts to process waste, the sources said. Roberto De Luca's home and office were searched overnight in relation to the probe, according to the sources. Fanpage.it said Friday that it has seven videos taken from some 900 hours of footage from an investigative report on alleged illegal trash trafficking and management in Campania. The footage was obtained thanks to a former Camorra mafia boss who said he wanted to get involved in the business and was filmed by a journalist using a hidden camera as he met managers from in-house Campania region companies, it said. Fanpage.it published the first of the videos on Friday. "We have seen inconceivable scripts, with Camorristas tasked with doing big intelligence operations," Vincenzo De Luca said. "It reminds me of the climate two and a half years ago when a list of unfit candidates came out before the regional election campaign and I had a role of honour among criminals". The governor stressed that he had "maximum faith in the judiciary". Roberto Fico, a lawmaker for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the president of the RAI State broadcaster parliamentary oversight commission, had a different view. "I think that the De Luca family is patriarchal and that, if it is confirmed that the son worked in the illegal management of trash, the father is in the middle of it," said Fico.