Let's talk abt concrete things, Confindustria-parties (3)

Verona
16/02/2018
Verona, February 16 - Italian employers' group Confindustria on Friday urged political parties to talk with it about "concrete things" ahead of the March 4 general election. "We ask the political world to discuss concrete proposals, which responsibly internalise the public debt condition, that say not only what needs to be done but also how, with what resources and with what effects" they are to be implemented, the industrialists' federation said after a meeting of its General Assizes. President Vincenzo Boccia said Confindustria was "equidistant from political parties but not from politics, with autonomy and independence". He said "we want good sense and pragmatism to be restored to this country".
