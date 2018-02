Confindustria 250 bn plan for 1.8 mn jobs (2)

Verona, February 16 - Employers group Confindustria on Friday proposed a 250-billion-euro plan to create 1.8 million jobs. The five-year plan proposed to Italy's political parties would also cut the debt/GDP ratio by over 20 points and produce GDP growth of "close to 12 percentage points", as well as "export growth considerably higher than global demand". The premise, Confindustria said, is that "the plan says what must be done, but also with what resources and what effects".