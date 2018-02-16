Vaccines averted 4 mn cases of disease in Italy 1900-2015

Rome, February 16 - Vaccines averted four million cases of disease and thousands of deaths in the 115 years between 1900 and 2015, according to a report out Friday. The Higher Health Institute report assessed the impact of vaccines on diphtheria, tetanus, polio, hepatitis B, whooping cough, measles, mumps, scarlet fever, smallpox and meningococcus, finding that many of these had been "virtually eradicated". Italy's anti-vaccine movement objects to 10 compulsory vaccinations for school admission. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement says the vaccinations should be recommended rather than made obligatory.