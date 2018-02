Fascism Never Again rally in Rome on Feb 24

Rome, February 16 - Italy's biggest trade union the CGIL is among 22 organizers of a big national anti-Fascism, anti-racism demonstration that will take place in Rome on Saturday February 24. There are concerns about an upswing of far-right sentiments after a neo-Nazi went on a racist shooting spree targeting African migrants in the central city of Macerata earlier this month. The march, entitled Fascism Never Again, Racism Never Again, will start at 13:30 in the capital's Piazza della Repubblica and will culminate with speeches in the Piazza del Popolo.