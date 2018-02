++ De Luca blasts 'inconceivable scripts' as son probed ++

Naples, February 16 - Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca suggested Friday that a graft probe in which his son Roberto is under investigation stems from 'scripted' evidence. "We have seen inconceivable scripts, with Camorristas tasked with doing big intelligence operations," De Luca said. "It reminds me of the climate two and a half years ago when a list of unfit candidates came out before the regional election campaign and I had a role of honour among criminals". The governor stressed that he had "maximum faith in the judiciary".