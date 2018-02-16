Man kills self after killing man, dumping body in well (3)

Bari, February 16 - A 27-year-old property broker killed himself Friday after murdering a 47-year-old shopkeeper and dumping his body in a well in the countryside at Noci near Bari on Thursday, local sources said. The 27-year-old's body was found in his estate agent's office in the centre of Noci. The shopkeeper's body was found in the well with injuries to the face and shotgun wounds to the back. Police and prosecutors are at the scenes in and near the Puglia town. The broker managed the estate agent's office, local sources said. The two men were reported to have quarreled and disappeared on Thursday, after which their families reported them missing.