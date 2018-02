Police clash with anticapitalists in Bologna (3)

Bologna, February 16 - Italian police clashed with anticapitalist youths in the northern city of Bologna on Friday. Around 100 students and 'antagonists' were pushed out of Piazza Galvani with several baton charges. The leftists, anticapitalists and anarchists had been staging a sit-in in the square, protesting a rally by far-right Forza Nuova leader Roberto Fiore in Bologna Friday evening. Fiore is campaigning for the March 4 general election.