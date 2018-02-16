Campania governor De Luca's son probed for corruption (3)

Naples, February 16 - Roberto De Luca, a Salerno city councillor and the son of Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca, is under investigation in a corruption probe that spurred searches of several regional offices on Thursday, sources said Friday. De Luca Jr's involvement in the case is linked to a video published by the Fanpage news site in which a bogus businessman allegedly proposes illegal deals for contracts to process waste, the sources said. Roberto De Luca's home and office were searched overnight in relation to the probe, according to the sources. "I think that the De Luca family is patriarchal and that, if it is confirmed that the son worked in the illegal management of trash, the father is in the middle of it," said Roberto Fico, a lawmaker for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the president of the RAI State broadcaster parliamentary oversight commission. Fanpage.it said Friday that it has seven videos taken from some 900 hours of footage from an investigative report on alleged illegal trash trafficking and management in Campania. The footage was obtained thanks to a former Camorra mafia boss who said he wanted to get involved in the business and was filmed by a journalist using a hidden camera as he met managers from in-house Campania region companies, it said. Fanpage.it published the first of the videos on Friday genti della squadra mobile e dello Sco hanno eseguito una perquisizione la scorsa notte nell'abitazione e nello studio professionale di Roberto De Luca, assessore comunale di Salerno e figlio del governatore della Campania Vincenzo. La perquisizione rientra nell'inchiesta della procura di Napoli che ha indagato De Luca jr per corruzione in relazione a un video di Fanpage in cui un finto imprenditore gli avrebbe proposto accordi illeciti per un appalto. Nelle stesse ore sono state eseguite altre perquisizioni 'Credo sia coinvolto anche il governatore', dice Roberto Fico del M5s.