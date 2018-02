Centre right at 35.6%, centre left 27.9%, M5S 28.6% - poll

Rome, February 16 - The centre right were at 35.6% and the centre left at 27.9% in a new IPSOS poll for Correre della Sera Friday. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which eschews alliances, was on 28.6%. Some 33.8% of those polled were still undecided on who they will vote for in the March 4 general election. If the poll is accurate, the election will produce a hung parliament.