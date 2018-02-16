Man killed and dumped in well (3)

Bari
16/02/2018
Bari, February 16 - A man was killed and dumped in a well at Noci near Bari on Thursday, sources said Friday. Police said it was one of two men who have been missing after a row since Thursday: a 47-year-old shopkeeper and a 27-year-old property broker. The body, sources said, has wounds on the face and head and gunshot wounds on the back. The respective families reported their men missing, police sources said. The pair had business relations.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
È morto il giovane attore messinese Domenico Bisazza
di Marco Bonardelli
Nasce il grande Polo
editoriale del Sud
di Lucio D'Amico
Bar distrutto nella notte da un incendio
di Armando Scuteri
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online