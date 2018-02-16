Bari

Man killed and dumped in well (3)

Near Bari

Man killed and dumped in well (3)

Bari, February 16 - A man was killed and dumped in a well at Noci near Bari on Thursday, sources said Friday. Police said it was one of two men who have been missing after a row since Thursday: a 47-year-old shopkeeper and a 27-year-old property broker. The body, sources said, has wounds on the face and head and gunshot wounds on the back. The respective families reported their men missing, police sources said. The pair had business relations.

