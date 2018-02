Emeritus pope Benedict OK says Vatican

Vatican City, February 16 - Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI is in relatively good health considering he will turn 91 on April 16, Vatican sources told ANSA Thursday. Speculation has been rife about the ex-pope's health since his brother Georg said earlier this week that he was suffering from a "paralysing disease". But the Vatican sources said Benedict's health was "good" and he was still managing to go on short walks. "He is continuing to receive visits and there is no particular alarm," they said.