Man in coma after punch to face (2)

Florence, February 16 - A 41-year-old Italian man was taken to hospital in a coma Friday after being punched in the face during a row Thursday night, local sources said. He was said to be in a serious condition. The aggressor is a 40-year-old Italian, sources said. According to CCTV images, the pair pushed each other and then the 41-year-old was hit by a violent punch to the face and ended up on the ground. A woman who was with the pair at the time is being questioned.