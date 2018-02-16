No risk of populism after Italian election-Gentiloni (3)

Rome, February 16 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that there is no risk of Italy having a populist government after the March 4 general election. "After the vote the president will direct the country... but Italy will have a government and I think it will have a stable government," Gentiloni said after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. "I don't see any risk of Italy having a government with populist, anti-European positions". He added, however, that he sees the centre-left coalition led by his Democratic Party (PD) as the only truly pro-European contender. "I think that the only possible pillar for a stable, pro-Europe government can be the centre-left coalition led by the PD," Gentiloni told a news conference. Gentiloni refused to be drawn into speculation about who will form the Italian government after the election, amid speculation the outcome could be inconclusive. "I think that the government solutions for our country are not stated by the polls, but by the voters on March 4 and we must all respect the voters' decision," Gentiloni said. Gentiloni's Democratic Party (PD) has lost support in recent months, according to opinion polls.