Third arrest for Piacenza scuffles (3)

Modena, February 16 - Italian police on Friday made a third arrest over last Saturday's scuffles between police and anticapitalist protesters in Piacenza in which a Carabiniere suffered a broken shoulder. The man is from Modena and is part of the Guernica collective, sources said. He is accused, like two men from Pavia and Turin, of taking part in the beating of the police officer. The attack was caught on a video clip that was posted on the Web. Twelve people have been placed under investigation for the clashes between police and anti-Fascist protesters in which Carabiniere Luca Belvedere was hurt. They include those who attacked and broke the officer's shoulder. As well as the two organisers, who are accused of instigation to commit crimes and breaking a public-safety law, there are 10 young people, from various Italian cities and none of them resident in the Emilian city, who are accused of robbery, grievous bodily harm, resisting arrest, threats and violence against a public officer, police said. Carabiniere officer Belvedere was surrounded and attacked on the ground in an assault that left him with a compound fracture of the shoulder. The anticapitalist and anarchist squatters from so-called 'social centres' were protesting the opening in Piacenza of a chapter of Rome-based neo-Fascist group CasaPound.