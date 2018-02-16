No Alitalia solution before elections - Calenda (3)

Rome, February 16 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Friday that the situation regarding Alitalia will not be resolved before Italy's general election on March 4. The former flag-carrier has been in extraordinary administration since employees rejected a restructuring plan last year and the government is in the process of finding a buyer. "The commissioners (of Alitalia) have confirmed to me that they do not think they can conclude things before March 4 as those interested in Alitalia want to wait for the elections," Calenda said. "But we are continuing to work". Calenda refused to comment on reports that a four-way consortium made up of Air France, Delta, easyJet and Cerberus could take over Alitalia. Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said Friday that the French-Dutch company was looking at ways to keep Alitalia in the Skyteam alliance, but without becoming owner of the Italian airline. "We are studying various possibilities to keep Alitalia in the Skyteam family without Air France-KLM being Alitalia's buyer," Janaillac told a press conference in Paris. "That is the situation today".