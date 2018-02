Air France studying ways to keep Alitalia in Skyteam

Paris, February 16 - Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said Friday that the French-Dutch company was looking at ways to keep Alitalia in the Skyteam alliance but without becoming owners of the Italian airline. "We are studying various possibilities to keep Alitalia in the Skyteam family without Air France-KLM being Alitalia's buyer," Janaillac told a press conference in Paris. "That is the situation today".