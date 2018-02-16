League no longer separatist - Salvini (2)

Campobasso, February 16 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday that his party was now a national movement and is not longer seeking independence for Italy's more prosperous northern regions. "Secession never again, especially in 2018," Salvini said at a rally in the southern city of Campobasso ahead of the March 4 general election. "We are autonomists and federalists. "As I tour (around the country) I always see the squares full (at rallies) and I'm convinced that there will be ballot boxes full for the League in the south too. "Before the League only looked at a part of the country. Now we have made different choices. "And if they call me in the south, like here in Campobasso, we have already won".