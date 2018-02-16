No risk of populism after Italian election-Gentiloni

Rome, February 16 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that there is no risk of Italy having a populist government after the March 4 general election. "After the vote the president will direct the country... but Italy will have a government and I think it will have a stable government," Gentiloni said after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. "I don't see any risk of Italy having a government with populist, anti-European positions".