Centre-left only pillar for pro-EU govt - Gentiloni

Rome, February 16 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that he sees the centre-left coalition led by his Democratic Party (PD) as the only truly pro-European contender ahead of the March 4 general election. "I think that the only possible pillar for a stable, pro-Europe government can be the centre-left coalition led by the PD," Gentiloni told a news conference after a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.