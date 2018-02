Parma to be Italian capital of culture 2020 (2)

Rome, February 16 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini announced Friday that Parma will be the Italian capital of culture in 2020. The northern city beat off competition from fellow finalists Agrigento, Bitonto, Casale Monferrato, Macerata, Merano, Nuoro, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia and Treviso to get the nod from a jury head by Stefano Baia Curioni.