No Alitalia solution before elections - Calenda (2)

Rome, February 16 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Friday that the situation regarding Alitalia will not be resolved before Italy's general election on March 4. The former flag-carrier has been in extraordinary administration since employees rejected a restructuring plan last year and the government is in the process of finding a buyer. "The commissioners (of Alitalia) have confirmed to me that they do not think they can conclude things before March 4 as those interested in Alitalia want to wait for the elections," Calenda said. "But we are continuing to work". Calenda refused to comment on reports that a four-way consortium made up of Air France, Delta, easyJet and Cerberus could take over Alitalia.