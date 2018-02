Man kills wife, attempts to commit suicide (2)

Troia, February 16 - A 47-year-old old man stabbed his wife to death at Troia, near the southern city of Foggia, and then used the same knife to attempt suicide, sources said on Friday. The woman, 40-year-old Federica Ventura, suffered around 10 stab wounds, the sources said. The husband, Ferdinando Carella, is in Foggia's Riuniti hospital in a critical condition with chest injuries, according to the sources.