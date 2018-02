Soccer: Bad night for Italian teams in Europa League

Rome, February 16 - The Italian teams in the Europa League last 32 had a bad night on Thursday, with AC Milan the only side of the four contenders to get a positive result in their first leg. The seven-time European champions won 3-0 at Bulgaria's Ludogorets. But Serie A leaders Napoli let Leipzig come from behind to beat them 3-1 at home for a shock defeat. Lazio suffered their fourth defeat in their last five competitive games when they went down 1-0 at FCSB in Bucharest. Atalanta lost 3-2 at Borussia Dortmund.