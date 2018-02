Campania governor De Luca's son probed for corruption (2)

Naples, February 16 - Roberto De Luca, a Salerno city councillor and the son of Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca, is under investigation in a corruption probe that spurred searches of several regional offices on Thursday, sources said Friday. De Luca Jr's involvement in the case is linked to a video published by the Fanpage news site in which a bogus businessman alleged proposes illegal deals for contracts to process waste, the sources said.