PyeongChang

Olympics: Michela Moioli wins gold in snowboardcross (2)

Second gold of Winter Games for Italy

PyeongChang, February 16 - Michela Moioli served up a dominant display to win the snowboardcross event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang on Friday. It is Italy's sixth medal of the games and the second gold after Arianna Fontana's triumph in the 500 metres short track speed skating. "Women are women, we have an extra gear," Moioli said. "Seeing Arianna win charged me up and I said to myself - I don't want the silver or bronze, I'm here for the gold'." The Italian men's Alpine skiing team, however, continued to struggle. The best they could to in the SuperG was Dominik Paris's seventh place, while Christof Innerhofer came 16th.

