Mastropietro killers will pay - Minniti (2)

Rome, February 15 - The killers of Pamela Mastropietro, an 18-year-old Roman woman whose dismembered body was found in two suitcases near Macerata, "will pay until the last day", Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Thursday. Four Nigerian drug pushers are accused of killing Mastropietro, who had just fled a rehab centre. Far-right extremist Luca Traini shot and wounded six African migrants in retaliation. "Traini carried out a blind reprisal, like the Nazis did," said Minniti. In other remarks, Minniti said a national unity government could be formed if the March 4 election is inconclusive, and if his centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is in that government.