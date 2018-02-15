Woman who tried to steal baby says sorry to mother

Milan
15/02/2018
Milan, February 15 - A 33-year-old Ecuadorian woman who tried to steal a baby at Milan's Mangiagalli clinic in July apologised to the mother at her trial in the northern Italian city on Thursday. "I was afraid my partner would leave me, that's why I tried to steal the baby. I ask forgiveness from the mother," said the woman, who had aborted a few days before the attempted snatch.
