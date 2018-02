13-year-old dies after Milan apartment block fire (3)

Milan, February 15 - A 13-year-old Moroccan-Italian boy who suffered severe smoke inhalation in a fire in a 13-storey Milan apartment block on Wednesday died in hospital on Thursday, sources said. Haitam Errafi had been in a critical condition since being taken to hospital Wednesday. The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of the building. Investigators are at work to establish the cause. Milan city council said Thursday it would pay for Errafi's funeral.