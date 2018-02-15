Rome

TIM, Wind Tre, Vodafone, Fastweb deny anti-competitive moves

No coordination with other operators

TIM, Wind Tre, Vodafone, Fastweb deny anti-competitive moves

Rome, February 15 - Telecoms giants TIM, Wind, Vodafone and Fastweb on Thursday reacted to an antitrust billing probe against telecoms firms by saying they had never carried out anti-competitive practices. In a statement TIM said it "reiterates that it always operated respecting the norms in force and ensuring full cooperation to all sector authorities and the maximum transparency to its clients". TIM "categorically excludes that there was any coordination of its commercial strategy with other operators also with regard to the ways and timescales for complying with the law which imposes all the market to adopt, by April 5 2018, the monthly billing schedule". Wind said that "Wind Tre, in the course of today's inspection by the antitrust authority, supplied, with the utmost collaboration, all the information requested. The company confirms it fully respected the dispositions of the law and it has nothing to do with any anti-competitive practice". Vodafone told ANSA "it is convinced of the correctness of its operations and is actively collaborating with the antitrust authority" in the billing probe. Fastweb issued a similar statement.

