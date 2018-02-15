M5S ejects 2 more Freemason candidates

Rome, February 15 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Thursday ejected two more candidates for failing to inform them they were members of Masonic lodges. First Piero Landi was thrown out for not informing them he was in a Masonic lodge, the same reason it ejected Catello Vitiello earlier this week, and then Calabria candidate Bruno Azzerboni was also expelled. "They did not tell the truth," the M5S said in a statement. "For this reason they cannot stay in the M5S and for this reason, again, they will be asked to give up their constituencies. "We bar them from using the (party) symbol and we reserve the right to act in the appropriate fora with the aim of getting compensation for possible damage to the party's image."