FdI candidate probed in Naples graft case (4)

Naples, February 15 - A general-election candidate for the nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party has been placed under investigation in a Naples probe into suspected corruption and illegal waste trafficking, judicial sources said Thursday. Campania regional councillor Luciano Passariello, who is an FdI candidate for the Lower House in the March election, is under investigation by Naples anti-mafia police and the department for crimes against the public administration, sources said. The regional environmental protection agency SMA is also involved in the probe, sources said. Officers from the special SCO unit searched offices at the regional government building on Thursday, sources said. Passarileoo said there had been "no direct charges" against himself personally. He said "I have been involved only because other people gave my name" photo: FdI leader Giorgia Meloni