Rome

Landi ejected by M5S, like Vitiello (3)

For belonging to Masonic lodges

Landi ejected by M5S, like Vitiello (3)

Rome, February 15 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Thursday ejected Piero Landi for not informing them he was in a Masonic lodge, the same reason it ejected Catello Vitiello earlier this week. "They did not tell the truth," the M5S said in a statement. "For this erason they cannot stay in the M5S and for this reason, again, they will be asked to give up their constituencies. We bar them from using the (party) symbol and we reserve the right to act in the appropriate fora with the aim of getting compensation for possible damage to the party's image."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I figli uccisi con un colpo di grazia alla nuca

I figli uccisi con un colpo di grazia alla nuca

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

Acqua razionata per una grossa perdita

Acqua razionata per una grossa perdita

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

di Giuseppe Romeo

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33