Landi ejected by M5S, like Vitiello (3)

Rome, February 15 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Thursday ejected Piero Landi for not informing them he was in a Masonic lodge, the same reason it ejected Catello Vitiello earlier this week. "They did not tell the truth," the M5S said in a statement. "For this erason they cannot stay in the M5S and for this reason, again, they will be asked to give up their constituencies. We bar them from using the (party) symbol and we reserve the right to act in the appropriate fora with the aim of getting compensation for possible damage to the party's image."