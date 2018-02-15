TIM says no anti-competitive practices (3)

Rome, February 15 - Telecom giant TIM on Thursday reacted to an antitrust billing probe against telecoms firms by saying it had never carried out anti-competitive practices. In a statement TIM "reiterates that it always operated respecting the norms in force and ensuring full cooperation to all sector authorities and the maximum transparency to its clients". TIM "categorically excludes that there was any coordination of its commercial strategy with other operators also with regard to the ways and timescales for complying with the law which imposes all the market to adopt, by April 5 2018, the monthly billing schedule".