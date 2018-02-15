Antitrust opens probe into telecoms billing (2)

Rome

To see if coordinated strategy

Rome, February 15 - Italy's antitrust authority on Thursday opened a probe into TIM, Vodafone, Fastweb, Wind Tre and sector association Assotelecomunicazioni-Asstel to see if they coordinated their commercial strategy to make billing on a monthly basis with "almost identical methods". At the same time, the antitrust watchdog said, the companies had allegedly hiked the monthly bills "to distribute overall annual spending over 12 months rather than 13"

