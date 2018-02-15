Raggi denies industry ministry talks off

Rome
15/02/2018
Rome, February 15 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Thursday denied that Industry Minister Carlo Calenda had suspended talks with the government on helping the Italian capital out of its financial woes. Stressing that the talks were "not off," the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) mayor said "those who really want to get to work, work in silence". She said "the city council has taken part in over 60 meetings with the industry ministry without peddling such publicity about it".
