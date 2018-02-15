Enna

Shots fired against migrant centre near Enna (2)

Window smashed by bullets spreads panic

Shots fired against migrant centre near Enna (2)

Enna, February 15 - Shots were fired against a temporary migrant reception centre run by the Catholic Church near Enna in Sicily on Thursday. The canon house at Pietraperzia has been hosting around 20 migrants for the last four days. No one was hurt but the bullets smashed a window, spreading fear among the migrants and the operators. The centre is managed by the Don Bosco 2000 association at Piazza Armerina near Enna.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I figli uccisi con un colpo di grazia alla nuca

I figli uccisi con un colpo di grazia alla nuca

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

Incidente nel Reggino, muore una 27enne

Acqua razionata per una grossa perdita

Acqua razionata per una grossa perdita

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole

di Giuseppe Romeo

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33