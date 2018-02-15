Shots fired against migrant centre near Enna (2)

Enna
15/02/2018
Enna, February 15 - Shots were fired against a temporary migrant reception centre run by the Catholic Church near Enna in Sicily on Thursday. The canon house at Pietraperzia has been hosting around 20 migrants for the last four days. No one was hurt but the bullets smashed a window, spreading fear among the migrants and the operators. The centre is managed by the Don Bosco 2000 association at Piazza Armerina near Enna.
Le altre notizie
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Rimosso Antoci, il fronte antimafia è più debole
di Giuseppe Romeo
Orrore a Rende, stermina la famiglia e si uccide
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online