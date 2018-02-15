Shots fired against migrant centre near Enna (2)

Enna, February 15 - Shots were fired against a temporary migrant reception centre run by the Catholic Church near Enna in Sicily on Thursday. The canon house at Pietraperzia has been hosting around 20 migrants for the last four days. No one was hurt but the bullets smashed a window, spreading fear among the migrants and the operators. The centre is managed by the Don Bosco 2000 association at Piazza Armerina near Enna.