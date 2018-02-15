Mountaineer killed by avalanche near Cuneo (2)

Cuneo, February 15 - A mountaineer died in an avalanche near Cuneo on Thursday. The accident happened near Entracque, in the Valle Gesso. The site was the Vallone della Barra, which mounts towards the Gelas mountain, on the border with France. rescue operations are taking place at the scene of the tragedy, 2,300 metres up. Emergency 118 teams have been joined by mountain rescue services. Avalanches in the Italian Alps have reaped several victims this year.